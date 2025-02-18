Next article: University of Ghana explains why it failed to provide graduands with scroll holders, medallions

Featured

EOCO declares Albert Nii Kpakpo Addotey wanted for alleged fraud

GraphicOnline Feb - 18 - 2025 , 09:36 1 minute read

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has declared Albert Nii Kpakpo Addotey wanted for allegedly defrauding by false pretences.

EOCO issued an official notice on February 14, 2025, urging the public to assist in locating him.

According to EOCO, Addotey is being sought for investigation, and anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to report to the agency’s Head Office, located adjacent to the Old Parliament House on Barnes Road, Accra. Information can also be provided at any EOCO Regional Office or the nearest police station.

“The above-named person is wanted by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) for the alleged offence of Defrauding by False Pretences,” the statement read.

Advertisement

EOCO further appealed to the public to contact them via the numbers 0242902586 and 0579709066 should they have any information that could aid in Addotey’s apprehension.

The agency remains committed to ensuring vigilance and integrity in the fight against economic crimes and has assured the public that all information provided will be treated with confidentiality.