Ensure use of quality medical equipment - Tei Kwabena

The Chief Executive Officer of Floke Company Limited, Kenny Tei Kwabena, has stated that the use of modern, quality and standardised medical equipment is equality critical in the provision of life saving medical delivery in the country.
He explained that much as highly qualified health personnel in adequate numbers was required to meet globally acceptable standards for providing quality health, the equipment for diagnosis and treatment could not be down played.
Mr Kwabena who stated this during the formal opening of one of the showrooms of Floke Company Limited, the local agent for Mydrain, in Accra noted that with the recent introduction of cutting-edge advancement in medical technology, health facilities in the country must not be denied access.
Reason
He stated that the company opened the showroom due to the increasing demand from clients who have had a feel and experienced the equipment and others who had also heard about the equipment.
He said the showroom had some of the ultra-modern medical equipment facility such as High-Earned Hematology analyzers, dental chairs, phototherapy machines, incubators, chemistry analyzers and infant radiant machine for kids.
The rest are Anesthesia machine, electro surgical generator, the patient monitor, diathermy machine and others. He noted that one could enter into the showroom and have access to all those machines and as well be educated about their usage and after sale services.
He mentioned that the facility had a well trained staff who were ready to provide after sales service and also train health practitioners on new trends and use of the medical equipment.
Health practitioners
According to him, there was the need for health practitioners to be advised at a particular point on what equipment to buy for private and commercial health care facilities and what exactly had to be bought at a particular time.
Mr Tei Kwabena further hinted that they were poised to provide damaged parts of those equipment when they were damaged.
He announced that the company had for the past years provided large and small health facilities including the New Trust hospital at Osu, Airport Women hospital, Ga East Isolation Centre with equipment.
He added that they also provided equipment to private hospitals like Lapaz Community, Mamprobi hospital to name but a few have benefited from Floke Company Limited.
Bishop Ransford Owusu, Assistant Bishop, Anagkazo Assembly, Lighthouse Chapel, commended the management for the exhibition of high level of professionalism and the desire to bring quality medical equipment to the door step of the hospital.
He however added that management should not limit itself to only Korle-Bu but ensure that similar facilities were extended to other health facilities across the nation and even beyond.
He appealed to them to ensure that there was regular stocking of the facility so that it reached all health centres in the country.