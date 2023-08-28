Emulate good examples - Dr Yaw Perbi urges school children

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Aug - 28 - 2023 , 14:13

The Founder and Global CEO of The Human Development Group (The HUD Group), an international non-governmental organisation, Dr. Yaw Perbi, has encouraged learners, particularly those in basic schools not to emulate ungodly lives but to serve as a model of uprightness for others to imitate in their society.

He said anyone could become an example in their society irrespective of their ages, hence encouraging young people not to see themselves too young to be good examples for others.

Dr. Perbi who was speaking at the 66th annual Speech and Prize Giving Day of the Ridge Church School in Accra on August 26, 2023, said God manifested himself through many young people in the Bible, including Samuel.

“The little boy Samuel was only 12 years old and could hear God’s voice at a time when the word of the Lord was rare; there were not many visions,” he noted.

For him, a time has come for children to lead the cause of changing the virtues of societies positively by living lives beyond reproach.

The event, which was graced by many dignitaries was held on the theme: “Be a good example in all circumstances.”

Dr. Perbi, who is also a former student of the school, urged young people not to let anyone underrate their abilities in becoming change agents in society.

“That is what Paul the mentor meant when he said to his teenage mentee Timothy, don’t let anyone look down on you because you are young, but set an example for the believers in speech, in conduct, in love, in faith and in purity,” he admonished the students.

For him, children “are not too young to be a good example,” and that “the time is always right to do what is right in all circumstances.”

Dr. Perbi, who is a preacher and certified life coach observed that only good leaders set good example and that “there is no law against good example.”

He said expressed the concern that there are times some parents push their children to do the wrong things, saying “In fact, sometimes it’s the adults that actually encourage us to do wrong thing.”

He added, “Sometimes people don’t like us for not following their bad example or for calling out their bad example.”

Dr. Perbi said in good society, good examples are rewarded.

The Chairperson for the occasion, Lady Justice Rita Doko, admonished young people to “know who you are and what you are made of.”

For her, when children realise their value and what they are capable of doing, they will not follow bad examples in society but would instead become the good example society needs.

She commended the Ridge Church School for its strict adherence to modeling the character of its learners positively, and urged the learners in the school not to forget the good virtues they have been taught wherever they find themselves.

The Headmistress, Mrs Nana Ama Acheampomaa Badasu, in her report briefed the parents and stakeholders about some changes the school had made to its Board of directors.

She said the tenure of the Board Chairperson, Mrs Grace Hanson had come to an end and that she had been replaced with Mrs. Vivian Campbell.

Similarly, she noted, some members, including the finance, legal, and property members had also been replaced.

Mrs Badasu said the school’s trust fund which was set up in March 2023 towards the establishment of a Senior High School has so far yielded GHC103, 095 as of July 17, this year.

She has, therefore, urged all the stakeholders of the school, particularly old students of the school—old Ridgeans to contribute to the fund to enable the school realise its goal.

Guests at the event were entertained with various activities by the school children. Also, deserving students, staff and some stakeholders were honoured.