Ejura: 2023 Sekyerene (Yam) Festival starts

Graphic.com.gh Oct - 22 - 2023 , 22:38

The Ejurahene, Barima Osei Hwedie II has announced the commencement of the 2023 Sekyerene (Yam) Festival, a longstanding tradition, which serves to unite the people of Ejura in celebration and reflection.

The festival holds immense significance for the people of Ejura and those who join in celebrating the cultural festival.

The Ejurahene, Barima Osei Hwedie II, has extended his warmest greetings to sacherished citizens, esteemed guests, and members of the media fraternity as the people of Ejura gather to commence the annual Sekyerene (Yam) Festival.

Commencement of the Festival

On Friday, the 20th of October, 2023, the festival was officially started. It will continue till Sunday, the 29th of October.

It is opened to all citizens and esteemed guests.

This year's celebration revolves around the theme, "creating a secured environment for economic development of Ejura."

The central objective is to foster collaboration with stakeholders to elevate educational standards within the Ejura community.

Special Guest

The 2023 Sekyerene Festival promises a series of notable events and the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will grace the festival as the special guest of honor.

He will be accompanied by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Derry.

During the festival, Vice President Dr. Bawumia will have the privilege of commissioning the a Police Divisional headquarters building, a significant development project that plays a crucial role in maintaining peace and security within the Ejura Divisional Area.

The Vice President will also present an ambulance to the community, enhancing healthcare delivery and further demonstrating the commitment of the government to the welfare of our people.