Edern Security becomes first Ghanaian security company to receive ISO certifications 

A leading private security firm, Edern Security Services Limited, has made history by becoming the first Ghanaian security firm to attain two of the International Organization for Standardization's (ISO) Management System for Private Security Operations Certifications.

Edern Security Services Limited attained both the ISO 9001 and ISO 18788 certifications on March 29, 2023, for its compliance with international best practices in providing manpower security, cash-in-transit services and rapid response services.

An ISO certification is an internationally recognized standard for quality management systems.

Speaking during a ceremony held at the Holiday Inn Hotel in Accra on Friday, June 16, 2023, to officially announce the attainment of the ISO Certifications, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Edern Security Services Limited, Mr. Emmanuel Amoah Quartey, said the achievement of the ISO certifications reflects Edern Security's "commitment to delivering the highest standards of quality, customer satisfaction, and continuous improvement in all our endeavors."

He observed that "ISO 9001 and ISO 18788 is more than just a certification; it is a testament to our dedication to excellence in every aspect of our operations. It demonstrates our unwavering focus on meeting and exceeding customer expectations while adhering to rigorous quality standards."

By embracing these certifications, according to him, Edern Security Services Limited is positioning itself as a leader in its industry, strengthening its credibility and reputation in the market and setting a benchmark for others to follow.

The journey to attaining the ISO Certifications was a difficult one for Edern Security Services Limited, but Mr. Quartey says it has also been a rewarding experience.

According to him, attaining the certifications "required the collective efforts, dedication, and commitment of each and every member of our organization. From the management team to every guard, we worked tirelessly to implement robust quality management system, established effective processes, and ensured the highest level of service quality."

He said: "This accomplishment is a testament to our teamwork, resilience, and relentless pursuit of excellence. ISO 9001/18788 provides us with a structured framework that enables us to consistently deliver superior quality services. It empowers us to identify areas for improvement, minimize risks, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive sustainable growth. By adhering to the principles and guidelines outlined in these, we will not only enhance our internal efficiency but also strengthen our relationships with our valued customers, suppliers, and stakeholders."

The two certifications are expected to expire on March 28, 2026. For Mr. Quartey, attaining the ISO 9001/18788 is not merely a one-time achievement but a continuous journey, urging his staff staff management team that "As we move forward, we must embrace the spirit of continual improvement and adaptability. We must foster a culture of quality consciousness, where every individual takes ownership of their work, strives for excellence, and actively contributes to the growth and success of Edern."

He expressed the belief that by leveraging the feedback from their customers, monitoring key performance indicators, and conducting regular internal audits, they will ensure that their quality management systems evolve and remain effective in the face of changing market dynamics and customer needs.

Present at the ceremony were members of the Board of Directors and staff of Edern Security Services Limited, Superintendent Elvis Sadongo, among other security industry stakeholders.

Chairperson of the Board of Directors of Edern Security Services Limited, Mrs. Florence Hutchful, says over the years, in its bid to continue meeting its customers expectations, Edern Security has sought to continuously improve on the quality of its services, adding that "This desire to improve on our standards of operation led to the pursuit of the ISO certification".