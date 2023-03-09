ECOWAS Energy Institutions hold webinar to celebrate 2023 International Women’s Day

The three institutions of ECOWAS responsible for energy matters in the West African region - the West African Power Pool (WAPP), the ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) and the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERERA) - jointly organised a webinar to mark this year's International Women’s Day.

The webinar was on the theme: "Transformational Leadership in the Electric Power Industry – The Feminine Drive.”

The second in a row, the webinar was organised in honour of the female staff of the three regional energy institutions, in collaboration with the Network of the WAPP Regional Training Centres (RTC) and with support from the German Cooperation Agency (GIZ).

ECOWAS’ energy institutions are obligated to promote gender mainstreaming in accordance with the ECOWAS Directive on Gender Assessment in Energy Projects and ECOWAS Policy for Gender Mainstreaming in Energy Access.

According to the Gender Mainstreaming Policy, there are five primary strategic objectives that, if achieved together, will represent the successful gender mainstreaming in energy access.

For its part, the Directive serves as a legal framework to guide policymakers and regulators in ECOWAS Member States on the required steps to ensure that energy projects undertaken in the region conform to the objectives of the ECOWAS Policy on Gender Mainstreaming for Energy Access.