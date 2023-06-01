ECOWAS delegation visits Armed Forces Northern Command

Mohammed Fugu Jun - 01 - 2023 , 06:44

A delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has paid a working visit to the Headquarters of Operation Enhanced Kaudanlgou, a multi-national joint task force (MNJTF) at the Northern Command Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) to familiarise itself with operations at the command.

Member countries

Operation Kaudanlgou member countries are Ghana, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cote D'Ivoire, Mali, Niger, Nigeria and Togo.

The multi-national task force seeks to incapacitate armed terrorist and organised crime groups operating along the borders of member countries.

It also works to prevent a spillover of terrorism activities from the Sahel and transnational organised crime and violent extremism in member countries' border areas.

Ghana is expected to deploy about 1,250 troops to support the operations.

Support

The leader of the delegation, Ambassador Abdul-Fatau Musah, said efforts by member states had been recognised by the regional body and, therefore, was ready to fully support the operations of the task force.

He added that the success of their operations would eliminate activities of organised crime and armed terrorist groups who caused harm and destruction in member countries.

Commendation

The Commander of MNJTF, Major General Michael Amoah Ayisi, expressed appreciation to the delegation for the visit and said it would go a long way to strengthen the operational capabilities of the task force.

He emphasised the need for member states to develop the necessary standards of operating procedures and rules of engagement with other protocols to support their operations.

The commander also reiterated the need to use more non-kinetic approaches to encourage citizens to volunteer information to help combat threats of terrorism and violent extremism.