Featured

ECOWAS Court opens 2025 External Session in Lagos

GNA May - 09 - 2025 , 12:13 2 minutes read

The ECOWAS Court of Justice has opened its 2025 External Session in Lagos, underscoring the need for stronger regional judicial cooperation, improved enforcement of judgments, and greater access to justice across West Africa.

The External Session will run for several days, during which the Court will hear multiple cases to promote awareness of regional legal processes and improve access to justice.

In his opening remarks, Justice Ricardo Cláudio Monteiro Gonçalves, President of the ECOWAS Court, highlighted the importance of external sessions in bringing the Court closer to citizens and raising public awareness of its mandate.

“This initiative delivers justice directly to the grassroots and enhances visibility,” he said, citing Article 26(1) of the Court’s Protocol. Justice Gonçalves noted the Court’s expanding human rights role and accessible legal model, sharing that it had received 737 initiating applications and issued 465 judgments since inception.

He clarified the Court’s function as a legal complement—not an appellate body—to national courts, urging Member States to enforce its binding decisions. Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Motonmori Olatokunbo Kekere-Ekun, praised the Court’s contributions to human rights and regional integration.

“The ECOWAS Court is now a pillar of regional jurisprudence,” she said, emphasizing the importance of collaboration between domestic and regional courts.

Representing the Lagos State Governor, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice – Mr Lawal Pedro welcomed the Court, affirming the State’s commitment to regional legal cooperation.

“This session is a civic moment that deepens public understanding of justice and the rule of law,” he stated, encouraging young legal professionals to engage with the proceedings. Justice Kazeem Alogba, Chief Judge of Lagos State, described the session as a landmark for the State’s judiciary.

Reflecting on a recent roundtable between ECOWAS judges and Lagos justices, she noted it deepened mutual understanding and reinforced Lagos’ support for regional judicial integration.

She also commended the Court for its support in expanding Lagos’ judicial infrastructure.