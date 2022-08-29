ECG uncovers GH¢400,000 power theft at hostel facility

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has disconnected power to a hostel facility at South Odorkor in the Accra for meter bypass and the illegal use of power.
The ECG estimates that the Best Crystal Hostel facility had used power in excess of GH¢400,000 over the past three years.
The Revenue Protection Manager of the Accra West Region of the ECG, Dr Mark Owusu-Ansah, told the media that the illegality was uncovered by a team of field staff of the company who were visiting facilities to audit meter installations.
Appliances in use in the hostel included eight fridges, 15 fans, microwaves, electric stoves, pressing irons, kettles and rice cookers.
Bypass
Dr Owusu-Ansah explained that despite having four meters installed on the facility’s premises, the hostel had bypassed all the meters with a device specially fabricated for that purpose.
"The team discovered that the hostel had configured contactors in a room which enabled them to bypass our meters and not pay for electricity for three years," he said.
Dr Owusu-Ansah said the company's engagements with the hostel management afterwards proved that it was a deliberate attempt to rob the company.
The owner of the facility, he said, had since been summoned to the ECG's office to be surcharged with the amount of power said to have been used illegally over the period.
Warning
Commenting on the incident, the Accra West General Manager of the ECG, Ebenezer Ghunney, warned customers to desist from engaging in activities that would deprive the ECG of revenue.
He said the company had renewed its drive to inspect all meters installed in the region to expose illegal power theft.
He outlined measures to prosecute, name and shame all offenders.
Visibility
Following the expiration of the ECG’s moratorium to customers, the Managing Director of the ECG, Samuel Dubik Mahama, recently launched an operation dubbed “Visibility”.
It involves the deployment of special national revenue taskforce and the Revenue Protection Unit of the ECG, with support from the police, to visit homes to inspect and audit electricity meters.