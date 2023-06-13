ECG improves power supply at Keta, other communities

Alberto Mario Noretti Jun - 13 - 2023 , 09:03

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has raised a 33KV Feeder, comprised of distribution cables on 130 poles and the installation of transformers to improve power supplies in southern Volta.

The beneficiary areas are Keta, Kedzi, Adina, Agavedzi, Blekusu, Vodza and neighbouring communities.

The acting Volta Regional General Manager of the ECG, Michael Buabin, told journalists in Ho last Saturday that the move was in line with the company’s firm stance to provide quality, reliable and safe electricity services to clients to support the socio-economic development in the country.

He,however, did not disclose the cost of the facility.

Communities

The communities earlier depended on the Sogakope Bulk Supply Point where the transformer had exceeded its maximum capacity and that adversely affected power supply.

Mr Buabin said that situation sometimes led to low voltage in the area, prompting the need for a reliable power line from the Aflao Bulk Supply Point to the Anloga Switching Station.

He said the new facility ensured stable power supply and improved services to customers.

The acting ECG regional general manager said the company was determined to attract highly lucrative businesses to the region with guaranteed service satisfaction for customers.

Meanwhile, Mr Buabin announced that the ECG was constructing a switching station at Peki and a similar facility at Dzrakate, a primary sub-station at Sokode, near Ho, in addition to an express power line from Kpando to Hohoe to augment power supply in the region.

He cautioned the public against illegal power connections, adding that the practice was not only dangerous but also affected the operations of the company and entreated customers to pay their bills promptly.