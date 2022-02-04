ECG builds retainer wall to protect Buokrom Pylon

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has commenced work on a retainer wall to shield a pylon erected along a watercourse at Buokrom Estate in Kumasi.
The watercourse, which has its source from River Antwiwaa famously called "Nsuo Antwiwaa" with time, is gradually wearing away some portions of the concrete base of the pylon.
Loosely referred to by many people as transformer or better still high-tension metal poles, the pylon is located at A-Line Washing Bay (Bonsuom), not too far from the Buokrom Junction, on the Airport Roundabout-Kenyasi stretch in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.
When the Daily Graphic news team visited the area last Saturday, contractors of the ECG had started work on the pylon.
A bulldozer was on site, and had started desilting the drains after which the retainer wall would be constructed to help shield the pylon from further erosion.
The team gathered that earlier that morning, the Buokromhene, Nana Owusu Bempah, together with some traditional leaders, were there to perform some purification rites to appease the gods, which paved the way for the contractors to commence work on the site.
Present was the assembly member of the Buokrom Estate Electoral Area, Mr Kwame Agyemang, who has been following the development with keen interest and commended the ECG for swiftly responding to their call to save the pylon from falling.
In an interview with the Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the ECG, Mr Erasmus Baidoo, he reassured the public that the pylon posed no danger, and that “extensive technical studies had been conducted on the pylon and no imminent danger shall occur.”
“The concrete on which the pylon is constructed is 2.3 metres (about 10 per cent of the height of the pylon), and is deeply rooted in the ground,” he reaffirmed.
He said the running water near the concrete, therefore, posed no danger.
Background
A week ago, a video of the pylon, shot by a citizen journalist, was circulated on social media depicting the current state of the pylon, which in the eye of the public posed great danger.
This caught the attention of the ECG to help educate the public on the true state of the pylon and put it to good shape to regain public confidence and allay the fears of residents.