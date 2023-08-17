EC to register new voters from Sept 12 for District Level Elections

Vincent Amenuveve Aug - 17 - 2023 , 14:30

From Tuesday, September 12 to Monday, October 2, 2023, the Electoral Commission will open the voters register for the registration of new voters ahead of the District Level Elections.

The commission has announced that the District Level Elections will be held on Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

Apart from the Nkoranza North and Nkoranza South districts in the Bono East Region where the elections will not take place, all other Electoral Areas totaling 6,272 will have their elections on December 19.

The Electoral Commission is hoping to register 1,350,000 new voters by the close of the Registration exercise this year.

Giving details at a press briefing in Accra on Thursday, August 17, Chairperson of the EC, Mrs Jean Mensa indicated that at the time of the last registration exercise in 2020, the National Identification Authority (NIA) had registered over 10 million persons.

More to follow...