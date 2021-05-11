Eastern TechHub to train Koforidua youth

The Eastern TechHub, a technology innovation centre located in Koforidua and focused on creating investment ready start-ups and linking young people to employment opportunities, has commenced preparations to train the youth in Koforidua in digital media to help in the creation of jobs.
There will also be training for unemployed youth across the country this month.
At a stakeholders meeting last Thursday in Koforidua, dubbed “The Role of Digital Media in Transforming the Local Economy for Job Creation and Economic Development”, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Eastern TechHub, Mr Jones Amartefio, said the organisation had estimated to train and equip over 100 youth with employable skills in the IT field to enhance employment.
“In September 2019, we decided to start the TechHub here in order to help the youth get something doing for themselves and their families. Our aim here is to give free training to the youth in digital media in all aspects: photography, audio and video editing, graphic designing, sound, design, digital marketing, creative writing and blogging and any other area which can offer them jobs,” he said.
The meeting was organised by the Eastern TechHub in partnership with Ghana Tech Lab under the Pathway to Sustainable Employment Programme to collate the potential and role of digital media in the local digital economy as well as how it propels youth employment in the community.
Anticipation, challenge
Addressing the gathering, the CEO of AJ Willz Media, Mr Williams Adjetey, said the media industry was expected to see massive transformation in a few years due to the ever-increasing level of digital media.
He said businesses all over the world were resorting to the use of the digital, hence the need for people to adapt to the new trend, else they risked losing their businesses in the near future.
“A few years from now, almost everything in business will be on digital media because with digital media, people are able to buy what they need from the comfort of their homes. We must join that train sooner than later else we risk losing in the near future,” he said.
Mr Adjetey also lamented that the absence of a digital space in Koforidua and the Eastern Region at large would render activities slow on the business front.
He indicated, however, that they would assess the possibility of establishing one in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua.