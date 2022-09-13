Dzabe youth launch initiative to tackle unemployment

An initiative with a focus on providing demographics and accompanying opportunities to curb unemployment among the youth of Gbi-Wegbe in the Hohoe Municipality has been launched.
The programme, to be steered by a newly launched Dzabe Youth Foundation (DYF) under the auspices of the Dzabe Youth Development Association (DYDA), made up of youth from the Dzabe Clan of Gbi-Wegbe, would, among other mandates, promote academic, social and health education in Wegbe and its surrounding towns.
The Board Chairman of DYF, Noel Francis Agordzo, told the Daily Graphic at the sidelines of the launch that constant challenges of poverty and poor financial literacy were further worsening the economic plight of the people and as such, innovative solutions were required as immediate remedies.
In view of these challenges, the DYDA initiated a strategic partnership with a critical donor organisation, Canadian-based Eden Foundation, spearheaded by a Canadian couple, Larry and Shiella Penner, to bring tangible development to the town and the municipality as a whole.
Under the collaboration, DYF and Eden Foundation will facilitate the acquisition of transferrable skills by people in the community, that will help them become better managers of their affairs.
It will also ensure the provision of vocational and technical skills training for the youth in the area and also facilitate in-kind support such as start-up business coaching, to assist successful trainees to establish their businesses.
The town will also take delivery of a mechanised borehole and a community centre, among others.
Essential skills
Mr Agordzo indicated that the programme would also ensure that the youth are equipped with essential leadership and entrepreneurial skills.
"To do this effectively requires extensive training, where the knowledge gap would be identified and harnessed to improve their marketability, as well as make them accountable to their vocations and business interests. We are of the opinion that if this process is carried out very well, it will help us reduce poverty, as well as reduce the interdependency ratio of many people.”
"The DYDA, working through the DYDF and its board, together with the Eden Foundation, have an opportunity to bring immeasurable changes to households and communities," he added.
The Left Wing Chief of Gbi and the Divisional Chief of Gbi-Wegbe, Togbe Keh XII, in a short remark, encouraged both organisations to deepen their partnership, and urged the board of DYF to nurture the foundation for tangible returns. He also called on all indigenes to support the initiative.
DYDA, in its 27-year existence, has spearheaded several community development initiatives in the area, including the construction of a library, place of convenience and scholarship programmes, among others.