Driver jailed three years for wounding uncle

For inflicting machete wounds on the head and hand of his uncle, a 28-year-old driver has been sentenced to a three-year jail term by an Accra Circuit Court.
Before the sentence, Isaac Sowah Laryea prayed that the court have mercy and forgive him, saying “I beg the court to forgive me. I am sorry.” However, he was ordered to pay a compensation of GH¢1,000 to support the medical expenses of his uncle.
Sowah is said to have wounded his uncle during a confrontation at Teshie, a suburb of Accra.
He pleaded guilty to the offence of unlawful act in the court, presided over by Mrs Rita Abrokwa Doko.
Delivering the sentence, the trial judge noted that Sowah did not waste the court’s time and he was not known to have any brush with the law.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
The judge noted that Sowah was a young married man with three children who showed remorse in court, as a result of which she sentenced him to three years.
Prosecution
Prosecuting, Inspector Kofi Atimbie said the complainant was the uncle of the convict and they both resided in the same house at Teshie; however, there had been some feud between them lately.
He said on March 16, 2019 at about 8:00 p.m., the complainant was washing his hand outside and Sowah was also in his room but heard an unusual stone thrown into his chamber.
Sowah came out to verify as to who might have thrown the stone and coincidentally spotted the uncle washing his hand.
According to Inspector Atimbie, Sowah on seeing the complainant, concluded that he was the one who threw the stone.
He said the convict confronted the complainant which resulted in an argument between the two.
In the course of the argument, the prosecutor explained that Sowah became furious, rushed into his room, pulled out a machete and inflicted wounds on the complainant’s right hand and head, making him bleed profusely.
He said the victim managed to free himself and rushed to lodge a complaint at the Nungua Police Station .