Dr S.K Frimpong donates to Asante Akyem District Health Directorate

A Technical Economic Advisor at the Office of the Vice President, Dr S.K Frimpong, has presented some assorted items worth over GH¢50,000 to the Asante Akyem District Health Directorate in the Ashanti Region.
The items included drugs, hand sanitizers and nose masks. They are to be distributed to CHPS compounds within the Amantenaman Zone of the Asante Akyem North Constituency in the Ashanti Region.
The Ashanti Region has about 140 CHPS compounds serving as the first port of call for primary treatment of minor ailment, family planning, antenatal care, delivery and postnatal care, child welfare clinic, and immunisation.
At a brief ceremony to present the items on Friday, April 23, 2021, Dr S.K Frimpong, who is also a native of Asante Akyem, said government alone cannot supply the items needed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and needed the support of all Ghanaians, including corporate bodies and organisations.
For him, everybody’s little support towards the fight against the pandemic would help the country to overcome the deadly disease, which had brought many economies to their knees.
"The Government is doing all it can to support the health system in the country; health is the most important wealth for a smooth and happy life,” Dr S.K Frimpong noted.
He added “Unhealthy citizens are a financial drain on the country. When the individuals' health is compromised, the economy is negatively impacted by a combination of low productivity and distortion of the national budget."
He pledged that he would continue to do his bit to contribute to the development of the Asante Akyem area and by extension the Ashanti Region and the country as a whole.
Dr S. K. Frimpong, who is also the Executive Director of the Aliu Mahama Foundation, took the opportunity to encourage the leaders in the community to lead exemplary life for the youth to imitate, saying he was inspired to do good to the less privileged by the late former Vice President of Ghana, Alhaji Aliu Mahama, whom he served as a Special Aide and Spokesperson.
The Coordinating Director of Asante Akyem Municipal, Mr Johnson Nyarko, commended Dr S. K Frimpong for the gesture, noting that the donation would go a long way to help with the fight of COVID-19 in the municipality.
He also called on other benevolent individuals and organisations such as faith-based organizations and NGOs to support the efforts of the government in the fight against COVID-19.
The District Health Director of Asante Akim, Ronald Roland Welega Miah, said the gesture would help the health directorate to reach out to the underprivileged who may lack the means to pay for health care.