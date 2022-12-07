Don’t compare children to their siblings — Sefa Kayi

The host of Kokrokoo on Peace Fm, Kwame Sefa Kayi, has cautioned parents to be careful about comparing their children to their other siblings since that can lead to rivalry thereby destroying the bond of the family.
“When you do that you are creating siblings rivalry that eventually may tear your family apart. Just remember that every child is different,” he emphasised.
Mr Sefa Kayi said this at the Speech and Prize-giving Day of the Light of the World School Complex at New Aplaku in Accra last Monday.
Activities
The event was held with various displays from the cadet corps of the school, choreographies from the students, poetry recitals, a drama performance as well as the presentation of award of prizes to the best students and some teachers.
Mr Sefa Kayi, who was adjudged the Journalist of the Year in 2016, began his speech with a call for a minute’s silence in honour of the late founder of the school, Esther Hamilton.
He also urged parents not to set same expectations for all their children.
“One may be a doctor, one may be a journalist, one may be a lawyer, one may be an accountant, one may go into construction, one may like IT,” he said, adding that the fact that one person was a lawyer did not mean that all of them should be lawyers.
As much as possible, he said, they should remember that “all our children are different.”
No matter whatever parents believed in, the Founder of Kokrokoo Charity, urged them to serve as spiritual guide to their children.
Moreover, he said, they should teach their children basic manners that included simple things like ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ since those polite manners could have a positive impact on their lives and wherever they found themselves.
Advice
Mr Sefa Kayi advised parents not to insult their spouses in front of their children since they picked up such things.
“It demoralises them,” he said.
“Parents are the first teacher the child knows. That is why they must be able to collaborate with the teachers in school because when they have done their part, the children come home to learn from you.
A great collaboration between parents and teachers is always helpful. Remember to be involved in their academics, their teachers, their friends, their books.
Encourage your children to believe in their teachers, encourage the teacher to guide your children. When they see such collaboration between parents and teachers, they don’t come home telling you stories.
The Ga South Municipal Director of Education, Henry Ayetse, who chaired the event, said, among other things, that society expected parents to play the role of mentors for children.
He said parents must make time for their children, discipline them, build a sense of responsibility in them, help them to do their home work and get to know their children’s friends, among other things.
Passes
The Head of Academics of the school, Owura Antwi-Boasiako, said Light of the World School Complex had over the years excelled in the Basic Education Certificate Examination clocking 100 per cent passes.
That, he said, had resulted in products of the school securing top senior high schools in the country.
Products of the school, he said, could be found in various establishments in and outside the country.