Don't catch juvenile fishes - fishmongers to fishermen

Some fishmongers at Abandze in the Central Region have expressed concern about the increasing quantity of juvenile fish caught and sold to them in recent times
.
At a forum for fishermen and fish processor and traders at Abandze organized to as part of activities to celebrate their annual Okyir festival on Thursday, they indicated that the size of fish equivalent to the smallest finger was unacceptable and unprofitable to sell.
They have advised fishermen to throw juvenile fish caught back into the sea.
“We are not happy buying and selling such fish,” Madam Elizabeth Koomson who buys and sells fish stated.
She explained that such fish was difficult to process. “They burn in the oven and we get nothing.
She advised the fish processor to support the closed fishing season for next year in support of efforts to help rebuild
She said the education that has gone on should allow all ample time to prepare for the closed season next year.
Speakers at the forum which was organized in collaboration with the “Far Ban Bo Project” being implemented by the Friends of the Nation, Oxfam and Care with support from the European Union noted that it was time for all stakeholders to work to rebuild the fishery stocks.
Mr Kwesi Johnson of the friends of the Nation advised the fishermen to desist from all illegal activities that go to worsen the state of the fishery resources.
The Chief fisherman at Abandze, Nana Arthur Norman said the fishery sector was provided jobs for many in the community and the country as a whole and it was important the sea and its resources were protected.
A Project officer with the Friends of the Nation, Mr Philip Prah said it was important for those whose livelihoods depend on the fisheries to look at
Nana Agyeman Opambour of the Fisheries Enforcement Unit called for voluntary compliance to the fisheries laws.
Experts have continuously warned that fish stocks are at an alarmingly low state and called on all stakeholders to help restock the fishery resources.