Savannah Region: Commuters stranded following Doli bridge collapse

Savannah Region: Commuters stranded following Doli bridge collapse

Graphic.com.gh

A collapsed bridge on the Bole to Wa road in northern Ghana on Sunday has cut road transport along that route.

Motorists have therefore been advised to use alternative routes to access the areas.



The Doli bridge is said to have been washed away as a dam broke its bank on Sunday.

The road from Bole in the Savannah Region to Wa in the Upper West Region has since become impassable, with commuters stranded.

"Our preliminary investigations suggest that the washout was caused by a broken dam by the side of the road," a statement by the Ghana Highways Authority on Sunday said.

"Motorists from Wa and its surroundings traveling to the south are advised to turn off at Sawla and use the Sawla-Fufulso Road to connect the N10 (Techiman to Kintampo Road).

"Motorists going to Wa from the south should use the Techiman-Kintampo Road and turn off at Fufulso Junction and use the Fufulso-Sawla Road to Sawla and subsequently to Wa and beyond," the statement said.

"Motorists from Wenchi to Wa are to use the New Longoro to Kintampo Road on the N10," it added.

The statement said engineers and other technical staff were working"diligently to address the situation as quickly as practicable".

News & Information you can trust.

Graphic Online, the digital news and media division of Graphic Communications Group Ltd, is Ghana’s largest, most credible, and oldest news provider, reaching millions of readers worldwide every day. GraphicOnline provides political,  business, entertainment, financial, national, and international news to audiences via desktop terminals and mobile apps.

Connect With Us : 0242202447 | 0551484843 | 0266361755 | 059 199 7513 |