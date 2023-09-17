Savannah Region: Commuters stranded following Doli bridge collapse

Graphic.com.gh Sep - 17 - 2023 , 23:02

A collapsed bridge on the Bole to Wa road in northern Ghana on Sunday has cut road transport along that route.

The Doli bridge has been washed away this afternoon 17/09/2023 in the Bole District, preventing movement between Bole, Sawla and Wa. pic.twitter.com/rEj3fr6tPB — GraphicOnline DailyGraphic (@Graphicgh) September 17, 2023

The Doli bridge is said to have been washed away as a dam broke its bank on Sunday.

The road from Bole in the Savannah Region to Wa in the Upper West Region has since become impassable, with commuters stranded.

"Our preliminary investigations suggest that the washout was caused by a broken dam by the side of the road," a statement by the Ghana Highways Authority on Sunday said.



"Motorists from Wa and its surroundings traveling to the south are advised to turn off at Sawla and use the Sawla-Fufulso Road to connect the N10 (Techiman to Kintampo Road).

"Motorists going to Wa from the south should use the Techiman-Kintampo Road and turn off at Fufulso Junction and use the Fufulso-Sawla Road to Sawla and subsequently to Wa and beyond," the statement said.

"Motorists from Wenchi to Wa are to use the New Longoro to Kintampo Road on the N10," it added.

The statement said engineers and other technical staff were working"diligently to address the situation as quickly as practicable".