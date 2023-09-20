Doli Bridge collapse diverts Bole-Wa traffic

Mohammed Fugu Sep - 20 - 2023 , 11:22

Road transport from Bole to Wa in northern Ghana has been cut off following a collapsed bridge on the route.

The bridge at Doli in the Bole District is said to have been washed away after a dam by the side of the road burst last Sunday.

The road from Bole in the Savannah Region to Wa in the Upper West Region has since become impassable, leaving commuters stranded.

Consequently, the Ministry of Roads and Transport has advised motorists to use alternative routes to access the areas.

A statement from the Ghana Highway Authority said preliminary investigation indicates that the dam overflowed its banks following a four-hour downpour resulting in the bridge being washed away by floodwaters.

Alternative routes

The statement thus advised motorists travelling on the affected route to consider alternative routes for their movement.

"Our preliminary investigations suggest that the washout was caused by a broken dam by the side of the road.

"Motorists from Wa and its surroundings travelling to the south are advised to turn off at Sawla and use the Sawla-Fufulso Road to connect the N10 (Techiman to Kintampo Road).

"Motorists going to Wa from the south should use the Techiman-Kintampo Road and turn off at Fufulso Junction and use the Fufulso-Sawla Road to Sawla and subsequently to Wa and beyond," the statement advised.

It further directed commuters from Wenchi to Wa to use the New Longoro to Kintampo Road on the N10.

It added that engineers and other technical staff were working "diligently to address the situation as quickly as practicable."

Assessment

The Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril, and some officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) visited the affected area to assess the extent of damage.

Mr Jibril indicated that the Ministry of Roads and Highways and the GHA were currently working around the clock to address the situation as soon as possible.