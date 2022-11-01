Disregard reports about Ghana's UAE visa ban - Foreign Affairs Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration (MFARI) has urged the public to disregard reports that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has placed a blanket ban on Ghanaians and citizens of 20 other African countries seeking to visit Dubai.
According to the publication, the countries affected by the visa ban include Ghana, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Cameroon, Nigeria, Liberia, Burundi, the Republic of Guinea, the Gambia, Togo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast, Congo, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau. Comoros, and the Dominican Republic.
The said publication assigned no reason for the ban, but social media users have alleged that it was aimed at keeping away visitors from African countries who usually overstay their visit visas in the UAE.
The Ministry in a statement said it had received no such communication from the UAE authorities.
While assuring the general public to remain calm, the Ministry advised travelling Ghanaians to observe the new visa requirements put in place by the UAE.
The UAE has reviewed its tourist and visit visa requirements as follows;
i. The 30-day single entry visas have been put on hold:
ii. A 60-day multiple visa entry regime is currently in force; and
iii. Travellers to the UAE should secure a round-trip ticket and a hotel booking prior to the visa application