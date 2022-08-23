Digital Innovation Week slated for October

The second edition of the Ghana Digital Innovation Week (GDIW), a platform for players in the digital space to learn, share ideas and network to enhance the country's digital innovation ecosystem, is set to come off in October, this year.
The GDIW 2022 encompasses workshops aimed at producing concrete outcomes, including road maps, capacity building, plans of action, declarations, recommendations, social learning and business opportunities.
It will also celebrate the accomplishments of Ghana’s digital innovation environment and build momentum towards a shared vision for its future development.
The three-day event is scheduled for October 26 to October 28, 2022, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre.
It is expected to bring together policy players, digital and technology personalities, and enthusiasts from all walks of life.
Digital Literacy
The nationwide participation of GDIW 2022 will enable further discourse to improve digital literacy, especially among the youth in rural areas.
The GDIW 2022 is supported by the Digital Transformation Centre, an initiative by the Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).
Activities
The aim of the GDIW 2022 is to foster the growth of technology and innovation that have been growing rapidly in the country.
Some of the activities that will take place include competitions, and company visits.
There will also be presentations and displays from digital inﬂuencers and key players in the innovation ecosystem.
Background
The first edition, which came on last year, recorded over 4,000 attendees and international participation from countries such as Rwanda, Nigeria, Uganda, Kenya, Egypt, Germany, Israel, Ireland, USA and UK.
Some of the activities that took place included GovTech, Innovating with Data, Your Role and Opportunities by the Ministry of Communication and Digitalisation; Kumasi RuTech Forum by DTC GIZ; premiere of the Rumours Film Series by Penplusbytes, and the launch of UGTech online platform by the University of Ghana — ORID.
Others were Startup Act/Business environment policy discussion by Tony Blair Institute and GIZ, Agricultural Digitalisation and Innovation panel discussion by Kosmos Innovation and DigiTalks where seven influencers presented on a TED-like stage and many more.
Writer's email: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.