Diasporan gifts Abomayaw community borehole

Ezekiel E. Sottie Aug - 14 - 2023 , 09:26

The people of Abomayaw near Npakadan in the Asuogyaman District in the Eastern Region, have been provided with a borehole to end the age-old acute water situation in the community.

The GH¢48,000 water project solely financed by a citizen of the United States of America, Tamicka James, was executed in collaboration with an NGO, Team CSR Ghana, and the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

The project is an outcome of the “Beyond the Return” initiative of the GTA.

Humanitarian service

Addressing the inauguration characterised by drumming and dancing by the community last Thursday, Ms James said the facility was a humanitarian service she rendered to the people to solve their acute water situation.

She said having enjoyed her short holiday in Ghana in December last year, she decided to return to celebrate her 50th birthday, which was marked with the project.

“I got in touch with the Chief Executive of Team CSR Ghana and he recommended Abomayaw community as a community that needed a water facility among other needs,” Ms James added.

“I decided to take the water project by drilling the borehole for the community because my late sister used to say that ‘water is life’ and that had been ringing in my mind, hence the borehole,” she explained.

A community member fetching water after the inauguration

The US benefactor added that she also came along with 50 close friends to witness her birthday celebration in Ghana and for her friends to empathise with some of the challenges in some of the Ghanaian communities for possible assistance.

In response to other pressing needs such as places of convenience, CHPS compound and school infrastructure, Ms James said she and her friends were going back to the USA to share the challenges, adding “we shall definitely come back and assist them with the other needs.”

The Chief Executive of CSR Ghana, Jonathan Akuamoah, for his part, said his organisation had been able to collaborate with other organisations, mostly donors from the USA, to provide 100 boreholes for 100 communities across the country, which had improved the lives 150,000 people.

The Asuogyaman District alone has benefited from 26 out of the 100 boreholes.

Positive impact

A representative of the GTA, Ivy Prosper, entreated Ghanaians to acknowledge the remarkable progress made by Team CSR in their pursuit to make a positive impact for the marginalised communities in Ghana.

She said the GTA’s Beyond the Return initiative had seven pillars, namely Experience Ghana, Celebrate Ghana, Invest in Ghana, Diaspora Pathways to Ghana, Brand Ghana, Promote Pan-African Heritage and Innovation and Give Back to Ghana.

She emphasised that one of the pillars, Give Back to Ghana, had encouraged support initiatives that had contributed in many ways to the betterment of Ghanaians.

The Assemblyman for the Npakadan Electoral Area, Oscar Lewu, on behalf of the community, thanked the benefactor and the collaborators for the provision of the borehole, stressing, however, the need for places of convenience, a CHPS compound and school infrastructure for the community.