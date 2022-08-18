Development projects in Ahafo Region near completion - Minister

Many government projects in the newly created Ahafo Region are at various stages of completion.
The projects, some of which commenced in 2017, are mainly in the areas of governance, education and health.
The Ahafo Regional Minister, George Boakye, who said this when he took his turn at the Meet-the-press series organised by the Ministry of Information in Accra yesterday[August 18, 2022], however, called for more investment in the region, while urging the people to support the government to deliver on its mandate.
Projects
Mr Boakye mentioned the projects to include the construction of an administration block for Ahafo Regional Coordinating Council in Goaso, which is expected to be inaugurated in the first week of November this year.
He said residential accommodation for the Regional Director of Health and staff of the Regional Health Directorate in Hwidiem had been completed and handed over.
Also completed was the Regional Education Directorate and office complex in Bechem, he said, while Feeder Roads and Regional Agricultural offices were under construction.
The regional office for the National Health Insurance Authority in Mim has also been completed, he added.
The minister further said a magistrate court project in Hwidiem, a Circuit Court building in Duayaw Nkwanta and a High Court building project in Goaso, with bungalows, were all at various stages of construction.
Education
In the educational sector, he said 10 medium-size and two large buses, including a pick-up, had been handed over to senior high schools (SHSs) in the region, while six pick-ups had also been provided for municipal and district education directorates.
The minister also said a total of 42,725 students had been enrolled in 22 SHSs, including technical and vocational education and training (TVET) schools.
Other ongoing projects were dormitories and classroom blocks in various parts of the region, he added.
The region, he said, placed second in the 2020 and 2021 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in the country.
Mr Boakye further said work on the construction of a polyclinic in the Asunafo North municipality was 45 per cent complete.
He added that Agenda 111 hospital projects in Kukuom and Kenyasi had commenced, while work on a Community Health Planning Services (CHPS) compound at Dotom in the Asunafo North municipality was also 97 per cent complete.