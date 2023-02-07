Develop technology-oriented programmes - State Attorney to universities

A Principal State Attorney at the Office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Jamila Jakalia, has charged universities to adopt a technologically revolutionary approach to meet the economic and social needs of the society.
She said universities must concentrate on quality education which should lead to comprehensive technological development of each individual.
“Students must be ready to learn and effectively use the acquired knowledge and skill wherever they find themselves to help transform the current economic situation we find ourselves in as a country,” Ms Jakalia said at the eighth congregation and 11th matriculation ceremony of the West End University College in Accra.
Students
A total of 333 students comprising 115 males and 218 females graduated while 418 fresh students —139 males and 279 females were formally admitted into the institution.
Students and staff who distinguished themselves in various fields were honoured.
Ms Jakalia said the fourth industrial revolution presented new challenges to society and the economy, and that the requirements of the digital economy had created a gap between the human resource needs of businesses and the capabilities of the education system.
The knowledge and competence of modern employees require modification and “on the basis of that, universities must establish technology oriented programmes that will help fill the identified gaps. When we take a look at our institutions, human interactions have dominated our workplaces.
“For example, a task that requires one person to perform is often being done by more than three people and one may ask if it actually reflects in productivity.
This often gives way to bureaucracy, corruption and lackadaisical attitude towards work and all these contribute to the destruction of the economy.
“Taxes are being evaded and corrupt practices continue because we don’t have proper technological systems to help check these leakages,” she said.
Job creation
The Founder and Chancellor of the WEUC, Joe Mensah Agyekum, charged the graduates to create their own jobs.
He said the university had given them the required knowledge that would enable them to set up their businesses.
“My advice to you is that there are no jobs, and therefore, you must create something with the knowledge you have acquired in this institution,” he emphasised.
The Rector of the WEUC, Prof. Ben Oduro, said the institution was exploring new educational models based on future developments and demand and numerous partnership options for growth.
In addition, she said the institution was developing new programmes for its faculties, including graduate programmes, and also kept on exploring emerging technologies.
Charter
The acting Chairman of the university’s council, Prof. S.O. Apori, said the WEUC’s strategic plan aimed at obtaining a grant of Presidential Charter as well as addressing the long-term development of the university college as it responded to the political, legal and economic changes in the medium term nationally and globally.