Design Technology Institute signs MoU with KsTU: To implement Precision Quality programme

The Design and Technology Institute (DTI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) to implement the Precision Quality (PQ) programme to help train and equip young people with precision fabrication skills.
It is intended to boost the competence-based learning of the university and to improve the work skills of master craft persons and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to meet industry standards.
The DTI is a privately accredited technical and vocational education and training (TVET) institute that has coined the term Precision Quality to highlight the value of precision industries and quality products and services in job creation.
It has multiple dimensions but places focus on precision in industry, services and processes to ensure that goods, services and products are of world-class quality.
Dignified work
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the DTI, Constance E. Swaniker, said the initiative formed part of the institute’s collaborative strategy to work with stakeholders to “transform youth TVET livelihood for sustainable jobs”.
The project, she said, was in partnership with Mastercard Foundation’s Young Africa Works strategy, which sought to support 30 million young people, particularly women, to access dignified and fulfilling work opportunities by 2030.
Bridging industrial gap
Sharing her private life experience, Ms Swaniker said she went through the traditional university system and ended up in the industry, having to reverse everything she learnt by acquiring hands-on training.
“In fact, everything I learnt, I picked them from the factory floor, working with artisans to get the required skills,” she stated.
She said many graduates lacked skills and that was why many completed traditional universities and could not find jobs.
According to the CEO, she understood clearly and saw the gaps that existed between academic theory and industrial practice, and that it motivated her to set up the production school.
Collaboration
For his part, the Vice-Chancellor of the KsTU, Professor Osei-Wusu Achaw, said the university had embraced the collaboration and was committed to providing the needed support to ensure the successful implementation of the programme.
He said since the programme was centred on precision, he was seeking to have the TVET programme run at the university sign onto the DTI programme.