Design and Technology Institute hands over workshop to TTU

The Design and Technology Institute (DTI), a privately accredited Technical and Vocational Education and Training Institute (TVET), has handed over a refurbished precision quality demonstration workshop to the Takoradi Technical University (TTU) as part of the agreement to enhance the teaching and learning of skills development at the university.
Equipped with precision hand tools, the project is in line with a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed between the two institutions to train and equip young people with precision fabrication skills, boost the competency based learning of TVET universities and improve the work skills of master craft persons and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to meet industry standards.
The signing of the MoU formed part of DTI’s collaborative strategy to work with stakeholders and Mastercard Foundation’s “Young Africa Works” strategy, which seeks to enable 30 million young people, particularly women, to access dignified and fulfilling work opportunities by 2030.
The DTI launched the precision quality programme to policy makers, academia and key industry players early this year with the aim of enhancing the skills and work of master craft persons and artisans to meet global industry standards.
Next generation
Speaking at the ceremony, the Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, urged the university to leverage the partnership to train the next generation of human capital for the country.
“The partnership with the Design and Technology Institute is the needed game changer for the youth who are undergoing training at the university,” he said.
The minister said over the years the country’s educational curriculum had focused on creating white-coloured jobs to the detriment of technical and vocational education and training.
Eradicating extreme poverty
Mr Darko-Mensah reminded the management of the TTU that they had a huge burden in leading the way towards transforming TVET in the country and creating jobs.
“To achieve this, the university would need partners and it is very heart-warming the partnership that TTU is developing with DTI,” he said.
Recruitment and training
The Chief Executive of DTI, Ms Constance Elizabeth Swaniker, said under this project, DTI would recruit and train 1,000 youth in precision fabrication and work readiness, improve the work skills and practices of 5,000 master craft persons and 1,000 SMES through the precision quality-training programme.
She said about 5,000 students and 100 instructors in selected TVET universities would also benefit from the training programme, which would benefit many young apprentices in trade and businesses.
Fruitful collaboration
The Vice Chancellor of Takoradi Technical University, Rev. Prof. Frank Eshun was very happy about the collaboration with the Design and Technology Institute.