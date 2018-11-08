Deputy Minister addresses C'wealth Youth Taskforce Meeting in Malta

The Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Mr Curtis Perry Kwabla Okudzeto, has led a delegation to Malta to participate in the Second Commonwealth Youth Ministerial Taskforce Meeting
.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
Addressing the plenary on November 5, the Deputy Minister was hopeful that the YouthConnekt Summit held in Rwanda would go a long way to propel entrepreneurship, creativity and innovative drive among young people to take advantage of job creation opportunities in the digital space and other areas.
He noted that the YouthConnekt programme is a multifaceted Youth Empowerment Model focused on leveraging youth employability, entrepreneurship and civic engagement through innovation.
Outlining some of the initiatives undertaken by the Akufo-Addo government, Mr Okudzeto mentioned the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) and the Youth Livelihood Farms programme spearheaded by the National Youth Authority (NYA) to help reduce youth unemployment.
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
He explained that under NABCO, 100,000 graduates have been enrolled in a move to address graduate unemployment with the focus on health, education, agriculture, technology, governance and drive revenue mobilisation, while NEIP has also been supported with US$10 million as seed fund for startups for young people with entrepreneurial ideas and projects.
Expressing concern on the fight against drug abuse, the Deputy Minister stated: “The recent development in the abuse of the use of tramadol and other substances has become a worrying trend. The National Youth Authority (NYA), through its operational outlets in the regions and districts, has launched a campaign against Tramadol and substance abuse during the 2018 International Youth Day.
The next step is to establish Rehabilitation Centres across the country to rehabilitate victims of Tramadol and other substance abuse”.
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
Mr Okudzeto recommended that a platform
The delegation included the Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority, Emmanuel Signyet Asigri, Mrs Dianah Boateng, Protocol Officer, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Director for Administration (NYA), Mr Ekow Eshun, Administrative Officer (NYA), Miss Anita Abonyi and Miss Agnes Ashun, Board Member, NYA.