Deputy Justice Minister launches NLA's Sunday ‘Aseda Draw’

A Deputy Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Ms Diana Asonaba Dapaah has launched the seventh game of the Popular 5/90 game for the National Lottery Authority (NLA).
The game Dubbed, Aseda meaning “Thanksgiving” according to the Authority is a game to express gratitude to its loyal customers.
This is the first time in the 60 years of the authority that a game is being introduced to be played on Sunday.
Ms Asonaba Dapaah recognised the efforts being made by the NLA through its Good Causes Foundation to give back to society and urged them to keep it up. She also expressed optimism that the Sunday Aseda Draw was a game-changer that would be a great addition to the existing games.
She said the addition to the games was an indication the authority would provide an exciting opportunity for players, and also help NLA generate revenue to support the government’s developmental agenda.
The Director-General of NLA, Samuel Awuku said the overall aim was to create moments of happiness for customers because they have stood with the Authority for all these years.
“Aseda is to say a big thank you to our loyal customers and to raise more revenue for the authority. Throughout the 60 years of lottery in Ghana, this is the first time a major Game has been introduced on Sunday and we believe this innovation will make the NLA competitive in the lottery and gaming industry.”
He said already the African Lottery Association had readmitted Ghana into the association and granted it the bid to host the Association’s annual conference in December which would cap their celebrations and noted that “There are better days ahead thank you for coming.”
According to him, Section 21 of the National Lotto Act, 2006 (ACT 72) and Regulation 21 of the Lottery Regulations, 2008 (L.I.1948) gives the NLA Director-General the mandate to determine the dates and times for a draw of any national lottery but it took 17 years and 15 years after passing the ACT and Regulations respectively, to include Sundays in the days for holding Lotto Draws.
He said the community benefits derived from the draw was enormous hence Section 2(3) of ACT 722 enjoins the NLA to conduct a lottery to provide for the care and protection of the physically or mentally afflicted, the needy, aged, orphans, and destitute children.
“It is in pursuance of this object that NLA developed the CARITAS Lottery platform as a channel for Corporate Ghana to run trade promotions which were Lottery in form and substance.”
Mr Awuku noted that proceeds from lotteries held on the CARITAS platform go to support the NLA Good Causes Foundation, which Foundation was also set up to give meaning to Section 2(3) of the ACT.
“Since its establishment, the achievements of the Good Causes Foundation are evident for all to see. Being able to hold draws on Sundays means that those Corporate institutions which have till now been prevented from holding draws on Sundays can now have their wish”’ he added.
He averred that the future of NLA depended on the integrity of its draws and so the inclusion of Sundays certainly helped in closing the gap that had existed for the past 60 years.
He commended the Management and staff of NLA for this feat.
“Let me say a big thank you to our supervising ministry, the Ministry of Finance for their support for the vision of transforming the NLA into a world-class lottery body. To my board, management, and Staff I say I am grateful for the support,” he said.
On his part, the Director of Operations, Dr. George Gyamfi-Osew said the Sunday Aseda Draw, which climaxes all their daily games, was their way of saying “Thank You” to their cherished patrons for playing their games throughout the week.