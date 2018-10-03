Delta Airline aborts trip to Accra after plane caught fire

BY: graphic.com.gh

Over 200 passengers on board a Delta Flight to Accra were evacuated from the plane Monday evening after fire erupted in the landing gear.

According to a report by the New York Post, the Delta Flight 420 headed back to the gates of the JFK International Airport when the brakes overheated due to a problem with its airspeed indicator.

Ghanaian actor, Yvonne Nelson, who was on board the flight posted: "My flight! So this happened to us! Thank you Jesus #Deltapleasesitup.

Below is a video of the airplane with billowing smoke coming from its underside.

My flight! So this happened to us! Thank you Jesus🙏🏽 #Deltapleasesitup

The 250 passengers and eight crew members on board were evacuated.

Meanwhile a representative for Delta Air Lines apologized to passengers in a statement.

The statement read: “Delta apologizes to our customers onboard Flight 420 for delaying their travel. “We are working to get customers to their destination as soon as possible.”