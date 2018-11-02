Days for Girls marks 10th anniversary

A non-governmental organisation, Days for Girls (DfG), Ghana, has held an educational programme for schoolchildren as part of activities marking the 10th anniversary of its mother organisation, DfG International.
During the event, the girls from some selected schools at Dome Pillar Two, a suburb of Accra, were sensitised to personal hygiene as well as sexual and productive health. They were also taught how to make washable sanitary pads.
The events were held alongside a health and breast screening exercise for residents of Dome Pillar Two area.
Ceremony
Sharing a message at the ceremony, the Country Manager of the NGO, Ms Appiah Boakye, said in addition to the celebration of the 10th anniversary of DfG International, the programme was also held to celebrate the resilience of girls and women around the world that had been able to overcome so many obstacles they faced in their day-to-day activities.
She said the NGO had been working in Ghana since 2015, and that it started as a volunteer organisation and then moved into helping other women who wanted to create enterprises to sell the organisation’s pads and to educate girls in their communities.
“Days for Girls is all about increasing acess to menstrual hygiene solutions and also awareness of menstrual hygiene,” she said.
Sanitary kits
Ms Boakye said the NGO produced sanitary kits for many girls who were not able to stay in school because they were unable to access menstrual hygiene solutions or pads.
Days for Girls is a global movement that prepares and distributes sustainable menstrual health solutions to girls who would otherwise miss school during their monthly periods.
Among other things, it is committed to supporting a girl throughout her entire life cycle, from providing her with a DfG kit, to teaching her health education, offering training for her when she grows older so that she can produce DfG kits and support hygiene needs in her community.
