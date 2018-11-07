Danish Embassy launches Evaluation of Ghana-Denmark Partnership - And Governance Documentation Study

Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
The Danish Embassy in Accra will jointly launch the “Evaluation of the Ghana–Denmark Partnership (2007-2017)” and a Governance Documentation Study related to the Danida support for the sector from 1990 to 2018
.
The Evaluation Department (EVAL) of the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs commissioned an external Evaluation of the Partnership to assess the results achieved, the sustainability and future opportunities with
The team of consultants was jointly managed by EVAL and the National Development Planning Commission (NDPC), with support from the Embassy of Denmark.
There will be presentations on the evaluation by Consultants of the project, while the Danish Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs Tove Degnbol, will give some insights.
This will be followed immediately by a presentation on the Governance Documentation study.
Denmark is phasing out support to the governance sector by the end of 2018 and as part of it, the Embassy of Denmark commissioned a Governance Documentation Study covering the Danish support to the sector from 1990 to 2018.
The documentation study, therefore, sought to document and highlight selected results and
The documentation study has resulted in a technical background report, a journalistic magazine on decentralisation, access to justice, human rights, corruption, civil society and the media and 10 short films.
The launch, which is by invitation, is expected to be attended by ministers of state, Members of Parliament (MPs), members of the diplomatic corps, experts in related sectors, the civil society, religious and traditional leaders.