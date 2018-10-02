Dangote Cement contributes to Ghana’s development

Dangote Cement, which started operations in Ghana about 10 years ago, is committed to catering for the needs and demands of its customers
.
The company is the second to earn
Speaking to the Daily Graphic at the factory premises within the Tema port area on Friday, the Managing Director of Dangote Cement, Mr Brice Houeto, said the company which was currently producing about 1.2 million tonnes per annum had the capacity to increase the production level.
Mr Houeto, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Cement, said Dangote was a major player in the cement manufacturing industry, stressing specifically on product quality, market share and employment.
He was speaking prior to the celebration of Nigeria’s 58th independence anniversary celebration, which fell yesterday, Monday, October 1.
“Dangote Cement ensures that the grade and quality of its cement meet all international and local standards and that is why many contractors, individuals and estate developers continue to use our brand of cement,” he stated.
Machinery
The managing director disclosed that the company was putting in place measures to upgrade its machinery, processes and capacity to achieve a more modern and advanced performance.
He emphasised that the company was also committed to contributing
Currently, he said the company provided employment for more than 1,500 workers.
This figure does not include the 2,400 drivers’ mates that assist their drivers on the road and the over 20,000 people who benefit indirectly from their operations in Ghana.
Mr Houeto was happy to announce that the company was awarded for being the highest taxpayer within the Tema region and the third most improved nationwide.
He disclosed that a new plant would soon be ready in Takoradi to add to the production levels.
The CEO also observed that a major raw material for production, which is limestone, was a scarce resource, adding that cost was very much exposed to the dollar.
He said the company would continue to ensure that its operations added to the stabilisation of the price of cement on the market.
“We want to ensure that prices of our products remain affordable such that those who wish to put up houses can have long-term plans while others who desire to rent can pay at lower rates because of the lower cost of our quality products,” he said.
Sustainability week
Mr Houeto was happy to note that the Dangote Group undertook a Sustainability Week, where it planted coconut seedlings within the Tema township.
He stressed that all the sister companies in Africa took part in the celebration, which formed part of the group’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities.
Beginning
Dangote Cement started operations as a cement bagging plant importing bulk cement from outside the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).
Currently, the bagging plant has over US$55 million investment, in addition to another US$82 million invested in the purchase of 1,000 brand new trucks that help to deliver cement free of charge to customers.
Dangote Cement boasts of having the biggest cement manufacturing plant in the whole of Africa, located at Obajana in Nigeria.
One of the objectives of Alhaji Aliko Dangote, a Nigerian business magnate, investor and owner of the Dangote Group, which has interests in commodities in Nigeria and other African countries, is to contribute to the economic growth of Ghana through continuous job creation and the payment of taxes.