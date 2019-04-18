Dagbon admires your role in the peace process - Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II

Our thanks, our congratulations!! I bring you greetings from the people of the Dagbon State. A few months ago, one would not have fathomed that our great Kingdom, Dagbon would have been blessed with a King by now. Today, we are celebrating the efforts of your Majesty, for the extraordinary sacrifices you made that ensured that our landmark royal funerals were performed with my subsequent enskinment as the 42nd Yaa Naa of Dagbon.
At my inauguration, I indicated my solemn pledge to your royal delegation, and the entire world that I shall commit the rest of my active life, be it long or short, to unite Dagbon and work towards everlasting peace, progress and prosperity for the people. A Dagbon, united in peace with itself and its neighbours blossoming in happiness and progress, is my ultimate goal and desire for my kingdom. Your Royal Majesty, let me re-echo that my night, spent at the sacred Katini duu on January 18, in a deep soliloquy with my fathers and grandfathers indicated that my ancestors are craving for unity and prosperity for the people. I felt the onerous burden to rule Dagbon along this dream. As an octogenarian, I am pre-occupied with laying the building blocks that will deepen the relative peace you have sown in Dagbon. And I am in no doubt about your readiness to provide us with your invaluable support and wise counsel, as I walk every step in this direction.
Asante Kotoko! Nwuan Kotoko. Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, the chiefs and people of Asante, indeed the people of Ghana are joyfully celebrating the 20th anniversary of your ascent to the throne of the ancient Kingdom of Asante. I, Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II, the chiefs and people of Dagbon bear witness to your sagacious reign of the Asante Kingdom.
For barely five years into the commencement of your reign, the Government of Ghana entrusted you and your brothers Nayiri of Mamprugu, Naa Abudulai Bohugu and Yagbun Wura Jakpa Sulemana of Gonja the search for peace for Dagbon. Under your able chairmanship, Dagbon is now a united and peaceful place for our two royal families, Abudu and Andani.
The Asante royal family and the people of Asante should feel proud that their King, because of his wisdom, steadfastness, tact and diplomacy, was made chairman of the mediation committee to restore peace to Dagbon. You successfully accomplished the mission to the admiration of the people of Dagbon and Ghana.
Your Royal Majesty, it is not an easy thing to be a ruler of the Great Asante Kingdom for even a year. You have ably ruled the kingdom for 20 good years! You have done so with the love and admiration of your sub-chiefs and people. Your Majesty, I believe and trust that the traditional wisdom and courage of your predecessors and your own sagacity, tact, diplomacy, eloquence patience and kindness will continue to help you rule your people with their admiration. What a great and wonderful reign!!! Otumfuo, Nana Osei Tutu II, many happy returns on your 20th year of peaceful rule of a great kingdom.
Allah bless you.
Your brother, (Yaa Naa Abukari Mahama II)