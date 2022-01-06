Cuba pledges support for education sector

Cuba has pledged to increase its support for Ghana’s education sector to help fast-track the country’s economic transformation agenda.
The Cuban Ambassador to Ghana, Mrs Anette Chao Garcia, who announced this, said her office would soon engage the Education Ministry to discuss various ways her country could support the sector to grow.
“The people of Cuba are very happy with the state of development in Ghana and so I am here to find means of contributing towards sustaining this noble achievement by the government of Ghana,” she said.
The ambassador mentioned special education and science, technical, engineering and mathematics (STEM) as some intervention programmes that could be of benefit to the country.
Mrs Garcia, who was speaking during a courtesy call on the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, in Accra yesterday, added that her country would also offer more scholarships to Ghanaian students to study in Cuba.
The ambassador commended Dr Adutwum for agreeing to “come home” to contribute to the development of education in the country, and entreated other Ghanaians abroad to emulate the good example of the minister.
Development agenda
For his part, the minister said the government was poised to turn the fortunes of the nation around through education; hence the need to boost the training of needed human capital to push the nation’s development agenda.
According to him, the government was on course to improve the teaching and learning of STEM at all levels of education, saying the nation could not be left behind in the fast developing world.
He lauded the Arab Development Bank for accepting to construct 15 STEM academies across the country to complement the government’s effort at promoting STEM-related courses.
Dr Adutwum further said that effort was being made by the government to create a level playing field for all students to pursue courses of interest to them so they could contribute effectively to national growth.
Background
Mrs Garcia is the first female Ambassador of Cuba to Ghana.
She presented her letter of credence to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on November 23, 2021.
Her call on the minister was to formally introduce herself and also discuss areas of mutual interest between the two countries, especially in education.