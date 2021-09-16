COVID-19: GHS to roll out Moderna vaccine next week

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has disclosed that it will soon begin administering the 1.2 million Moderna Covid-19 vaccines it received from the US government.
In an interview with Accra-based Citi News, the Programme Manager for the Expanded Programme on Immunization for the Ghana Health Service, Dr Kwame Achiano indicated that the date for the commencement of the exercise will be announced to the public late next week.
He said the GHS is embarking on a training purposely to educate its personnel on the use of the vaccines. The training is expected to end this week across all 16 regions of the country.
“We are holding training reps on the vaccine. We are also in discussion on the date for the commencement of the vaccination exercise. Once a date is chosen, it will be communicated to the public. Hopefully, getting to the latter part of next week, we should be able to continue our vaccination exercise,” he said
The vaccination exercise will cover all persons from 18 years and above.
He added that the next phase of the exercise will include the deployment of other available vaccines.
“We will do (administer) all the vaccines we have available. So we have taken stock of what we have done so far and what we need to do going forward.” he added
Moderna Vaccine
Ghana took delivery of more than 1.2 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine donated by the United States on Saturday, September 4, 2021.
US Ambassador Stephanie Sullivan, Deputy Minister of Health, Mahama Asei Seini, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, and the UNICEF Country Representative to Ghana Ms Anne-Claire Dufay received the vaccines at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.
Delivered through COVAX, the donation is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s global efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
“These vaccines will save lives here in Ghana. Vaccines, along with other preventive protocols, will help control the pandemic and slow the development of new variants. We stand with the Government of Ghana in its fight to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Ambassador Sullivan.
The government has vowed to vaccinate 20 million Ghanaians by the end of 2021, and has so far secured over 3.2 million Covid-19 vaccines.