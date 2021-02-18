COVID-19: Ghana records 4 more deaths, 7,931 active cases

Ghana has recorded four more deaths from the Coronavirus disease, increasing the death toll to 565.
As of February 13, 2021 the death toll from the illness stood at 561.
An update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) indicated that as of February 14, 2021 the number of active cases was 7,931.
The country has also recorded 523 new cases, bringing the cumulative number of case to 78,271.
According to the update 69,775 persons have recovered from the illness with 92 persons in severe condition and 29 in critical condition.
Out of 162,149 tests conducted on international travelers 1,186 persons had tested positive of the disease representing 0.7 per cent of the positivity rate.
The Greater Accra Region still leads with the highest number of active cases with 4, 345 infections followed by the Ashanti Region with 1,273 and Western and Central Region having the same active cases of 437.
The Savannah Region has recorded only two active cases as of February 14.