Court remands 37 persons over attack on Kwahu Bepong chief's palace

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Feb - 09 - 2024 , 18:34

The Nkawkaw District Court has remanded 37 accused persons into police custody over the attack on Kwahu Begong Chief’s Palace on February 4, 2024.

The accused persons were arraigned before the Court on five counts, including causing unlawful damage to properties following their arrest in connection with the attack.

The police in a statement dated Friday, February 9, 2024, said all the accused persons are to reappear before the court on 23rd February 2024.