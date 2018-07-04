Graphic Online

Graphic Online 

Court of Appeal re-affirms injunction against Kelni GVG deal

Author: Graphic.com.gh
Ursula Owusu-Ekuful - Minister of Communications
Ursula Owusu-Ekuful - Minister of Communications

The Court of Appeal has dismissed the stay of execution application filed by the National Communications Authority (NCA) following the injunction against the Kelni GVG deal.

According to Graphic Online's court reporter, Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson, the Court of Appeal on Wednesday re-affirmed the injunction against the Kelni GVG deal.

Related: Kelni GVG: Two drag Communications Ministry, NCA, GRA to court

Subah Infosolutions filed a suit challenging the deal and subsequently applied for the injunction which was granted.

The NCA filed for a stay of execution.

Related: Ursula defends Kelni GVG contract in Parliament


Read also: Court orders Communications Ministry to make Kelni GVG contract available

...more to follow