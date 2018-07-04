Court of Appeal re-affirms injunction against Kelni GVG deal

The Court of Appeal has dismissed the stay of execution application filed by the National Communications Authority (NCA) following the injunction against the Kelni GVG deal
.
Related: Kelni GVG: Two drag Communications Ministry, NCA, GRA to court
Subah Infosolutions filed a suit challenging the deal and subsequently applied for the injunction which was granted.
The NCA filed for a stay of execution.
Related: Ursula defends Kelni GVG contract in Parliament
Read also: Court orders Communications Ministry to make
...more to follow