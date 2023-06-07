Coral Paints opens training centre

Daily Graphic Jun - 07 - 2023 , 06:33

Coral Paints, a leading name in premium paints in Ghana, has opened a new training centre for painters "to revolutionise the painting industry and to empower painters with cutting-edge skills".

The facility will provide professional painters with the opportunity to learn and master the latest techniques in the ever-evolving world of paint application, from beginners looking to acquire fundamental techniques to seasoned professionals seeking to refine their expertise.

The Coral Dulux Training Centre is set to provide comprehensive and tailored seminars that cater for the diverse needs of painters at all skill levels.

Situated at the company's main office in Adabraka in Accra, the Coral Dulux Training Centre offers an immersive learning experience.

Equipped with top-of-the-line tools and equipment and a team of paint experts, the centre is intended to be a hub for painters seeking to enhance their craft.

To celebrate the launch of the training centre, Coral Paints - which represents AkzoNobel - had an inaugural seminar that was led by its resident paint guru, Luiz Carlos Da Silva.

The Head of Training of Coral Brazil, Alberto Lotz, was in town to grace the event, and shared his expertise with a privileged group of painters.

Mr. Lotz’ knowledge in training has been acknowledged and endorsed by AkzoNobel.

He conducted training sessions in texture and special effects application.

In attendance were both new and old painters.