Cops arrest six for robbery in Kumasi

The Police in Ashanti Region have arrested six suspects for their roles in various crimes reported in the region, including armed robbery and car snatching.
The suspects who are currently in police custody are Sampson Amoako Addai alias Kwame Odame, 23, unemployed; Atakora Amaniampong, 25, a shoemaker; Kwadwo Korankye, 33, driver; Yaw Owusu, 18, driver’s mate; Henry Sarpong, a driver, and Kwame Amponsah, 21, also a driver.
Car snatching
Briefing the media, the Ashanti Regional Deputy Commander of Police (DCOP) Mr Fred Adu Anim, said on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at about 1a.m, occupants of a Mitsubishi Pajaro vehicle with registration number GS 2975-17 and a Toyota Hilux pickup with registration number GR9043-17 were attacked at gunpoint in front of the hotel they were lodging at Ejisu and robbed of their valuables, including money.
According to the police, suspects Mallam, Osman and Joe, all at large, together with Kwadwo Korankye, also attacked their victims at Kokobra, near Ejisu, and robbed them at gunpoint of their personal effects and the vehicle.
Mr Anim said both vehicles were later abandoned at Kadriso, a village near Kintampo.
He said through the assistance of the community members of Kadriso, Korankye was arrested but his accomplices escaped.
The suspect later led police to retrieve some of the stolen items at Sakra Wono, near Bonwire, in the Ashanti Region.
Robbery
Regarding the robbery incidents, Mr Anim said on May 2, 2019 at about 10p.m., Addai and Amaniampong, together with their accomplices Kwadwo alias Papa and one Emmanuel, who are now at large, armed with a pistol and a machete, attacked a boutique near the Police Training Depot at Patasi in Kumasi.
He said they robbed the owner of the boutique and his two sales assistants of an amount of GH¢3,750, mobile phones and items from the boutique and bolted away in a waiting taxi being driven by a man called ‘Driver’, a resident of Bantama.
He said the suspects also inflicted machete wounds on one of the victims.
According to the police the suspects were arrested at their hideouts at Bantama after taking part in a similar robbery during which they were captured on CCTV camera.