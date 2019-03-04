COP Frank Adu-Poku (retd) heads EOCO

A former Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, Commissioner of Police Mr Frank Adu-Poku (retd), has been appointed the new Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).
He takes over from Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Mr K.K. Amoah, who retired on February 28, 2019, after two years of service at EOCO.
Brief profile
COP Adu-Poku (retd), born on June 15,1957, served as the Head of the CID from 2007 to 2009.
Prior to his retirement, he was the Director General in charge of Services in the Ghana Police Service, where he served from 2016 to 2017. In 2013, he was the Director General, Technical.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
From April 2003 to October 2005, he was the Commander of the Very Very Important People’s Protection Unit of the Police Service at the Christianborg Castle, Osu, Accra, after which he later served as the Ashanti Regional Police Commander from April 2005 to October 2007.
He also served as a member of the Judicial Council of Ghana from 1993 to 1998 and was a member of the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) from 2007 to 2009.
COP Adu-Poku is a lawyer by profession and member of the Ghana Bar Association (GBA).