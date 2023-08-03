Continuous Professional Development Allowance: TEWU gives FWSC Aug 7 to conclude negotiations

Emmanuel Bonney Aug - 03 - 2023 , 07:18

The Teachers and Educational Workers Union (TEWU) has given the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) up to August 7, 2023, to complete negotiation for the payment of the Continuous Professional and Skills Development Allowance (CPSDA).

That, it said, was to enable the payment of the allowance to be effected by November 2023.

“Therefore, if the commission fails to complete the negotiation by August 7, 2023, the leadership of the union should not be blamed for any action that may be taken by aggrieved members of the TEWU,” a communique signed by the General Secretary of TEWU, Mark Dankyira Korankye, in Accra yesterday said.

Meeting

The decision was taken at a meeting held by the Management Committee of TEWU on July 26, 2023.

The communique said delays in the negotiation for the payment of CPSDA to non-teaching staff of the Ghana Education Service (GES) by the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) had necessitated the union to issue a communique on the matter.

“The leadership of the TEWU is disappointed at the way the FWS is handling the negotiation on the payment of CPSDA, which our teaching counterparts in the GES were paid as far back as November 2020 after the Minister of Education announced some months earlier that the allowance had been approved by the government for both teaching and non-teaching staff of the service,” it said.

The union, it said, subsequently took the matter up with the GES and the Ministry of Education for the non-teaching staff to be paid their part of the allowance.

It said after several efforts by the union to get the GES and the Ministry of Education to facilitate the payment of the allowance failed, it (the union) had no option but to declare a strike action on January 5, 2022, to back their demand for the allowance to be paid.

“The union was immediately invited to the table to resolve the matter.

Leadership, as responsible as we are, suspended the strike action to pave the way for further negotiation for the issue to be resolved,” it said.

Committee

“The GES set up a technical committee to deal with the matter and submit a report.

The committee submitted its report on January 26, 2022, to the service.

The union was invited by the FWSC to the negotiation table, and it is unfortunate this allowance matter has not been resolved after eighteen months,” the communique said.

TEWU said the FWSC had made the negotiation on the allowance so difficult that leadership of the TEWU of TUC (GH) was compelled to believe that it was a deliberate machination to delay payment of the allowance to the non-teaching staff of the GES.

The action of the commission, it said, was causing disaffection of members against the union leaders.