Construction worker falls to his death from 5-storey Legon Mall

A construction worker fell to his death from the 5-storey Legon Mall Monday morning.
The man, popularly referred to as Fabulous, was with a group of other construction workers who were undertaking concrete works on the building at the fifth floor and reportedly fell from the scaffold to the ground.
The body has since been taken to the mortuary and the police have evacuated the building for an assessment.
The Legon Mall is located opposite the ECG office infront of the University of Ghana. It has a few shops since the entire building is yet to be completed.
