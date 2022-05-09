Comptroller-General of Immigration calls on Upper West Regional Minister, Wa Naa

The Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salim has called on the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) to post more of its personnel to the region to enhance security particular at the border towns.
According to the Regional Minister, having more Immigration officers in the region will help to maintain the peace in the region as well as strengthen security at the unapproved routes along the Ghana Burkina Faso boundary.
The Overlord of the Wala Traditional Council, Alhaji Siedu Fuseini Pelpuo IV also made a similar call when he also hosted the Immigration boss.
The Comptroller-General is touring the Upper West Region to visit GIS’ installations as well as personnel of the service in the region to motivate them.
In separate meetings with the two leaders in the region, Mr Asuah-Takyi also called for collaboration among the various leaders of the region as well as the security agencies to enhance security in the region.
Delegation
The Comptroller General is being accompanied on the tour by Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Mr. Lawrence Agyei Agyapong, Chief Staff Officer, ACI Thomas Ewutorma, Head of Policy Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, ACI Emmanuel Ashely.
Also on the tour are the Special Aide to the Comptroller-General, ACI William Andoh, Upper West Regional Commander for Immigration, Chief Superintendent of Immigration (C/Supt.) Christopher Attivor, the Deputy Upper West Regional Commander and C/Supt Michael Amoako-Atta, Head of Public Affairs.
Regional Minister
Dr Salim in his interaction with the Comptroller-General commended him for his exemplary leadership which has contributed greatly to the peace and security in the region, in the region in particular and the country as a whole.
The Regional Minister said thanks to the efforts, diligence and dedication of the Immigration Service, Ghana’s borders remained largely peaceful and secured, particularly, during the period of the land border closure as part of government’s efforts to fight coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Comptroller-General on his part, averred that the transformation currently ongoing in the Service is due to the government’s continuous commitment in retooling the Immigration Service which has led to the GIS expanding its mandate into the Sectors, Districts and communities across the country.
“Never in the history of the Ghana Immigration Service has the institution seen such governmental support in the provision of arms and ammunitions, vehicles, uniform and its accoutrements, residential and office accommodation and most importantly more than doubling its human resource base.
“ That is an acknowledgement of our role in the peace and security of the nation and thus we are motivated to also give of our best,” the CGI said.
Wa Naa
Welcoming Mr Asuah Takyi and his entourage to his palace, the Wa Naa Alhaji Siedu Fuseini Pelpuo IV commended the Immigration boss for his hardwork and assured him of his support.
“Everyone knows the good works you are doing for the Immigration Service and the security of the country. You have my support and I will always pray for Allah to guide you and give you wisdom to do your work,” the Wa Naa said.
He requested that more men be posted to the region, especially to man the many unapproved points to deter smugglers and miscreants who pose a threat to the region in particular and the country in general.
The Comptroller-General in his response, thanked the overlord of the Wala traditional council for his immerse support to the Service in the Region and also his great leadership style which has contributed to the peace in the Upper West region.
Mr Asuah Takyi said as part of the efforts to make the region, particularly the border areas safe, a directive has been given to the Immigration Regional Commander and all border commanders in the Upper West Region to adapt an enhanced border patrol strategy to counter all such incursions.
The Comptroller General further intimated that the service had reviewed its strategies and protocols to ensure that smugglers and miscreants do not have an easy day to engage in their nefarious activities which are detrimental to the security of the State and has negative impact on the economy of the country.
This, he explained was part of the enhanced strategy to forestall dangerous attacks on personnel after an officer of the service on duty at Hamile border post, was murdered by unknown people.
“Our personnel who ensure the safety and security of our border posts must them feel safe and confident to discharge their duties effectively and efficiently so following the unfortunate death of one of our officers on duty at Hamile, there has been a review of the strategy,” he said.