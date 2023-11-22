Israel and Hamas agree to pause fighting for release of 50 hostages

BBC Nov - 22 - 2023 , 14:07

Israel and Hamas have agreed a deal to release 50 hostages being held in Gaza during a four-day pause in fighting.

Now for some diplomatic reaction to the deal struck between Israel and Hamas will see the first break in fighting since 7 October.

The prime minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani - who helped broker the truce - said in a statement he hoped it would pave the way for an end to the war.

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron said the deal was a "crucial step" towards releasing hostages and providing humanitarian relief in Gaza, while French President Emmanuel Macron said work is being done "tirelessly" to free all hostages.

The truce was also welcomed by Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas, the EU and countries including the US, Jordan, Russia, China, Egypt, France and Germany.

On Wednesday morning, Israel confirmed its ground and air operation in Gaza is continuing, before the pause starts.

Hamas says 150 Palestinian women and teenagers will be released from Israeli jails under the deal.

Up to another 150 Palestinians could be released - as well as another 50 hostages from Gaza - after the initial four-day pause.

Israel's government insists that this isn't the end of the war, reiterating its commitment to "complete the elimination of Hamas.

Israel began attacking Gaza after Hamas fighters crossed the border on 7 October, killing 1,200 people and taking about 240 others hostage

Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry says more than 14,000 people - including more than 5,000 children - have been killed in Israel's campaign - BBC