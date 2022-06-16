Communications, Sanitation ministries plant 900 trees

The Ministry of Communications and Digitisation has planted about 500 seedlings as part of activities to commemorate this year’s Green Ghana Day.
At the Weija Dam Site, the Water Resources Commission and Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources also planted over 400 tree seedlings.
The Green Ghana Day was established last year as part of the Ministry of Land and Natural Resources’ ambitious reforestation efforts.
Themed “Green Ghana, let’s go planting”, the activity was led by the Deputy Minister of Communications and Digitalisation, Ama Pomaa Boateng.
“Even though individually we are all doing what we can by planting in our backyards, the ministry and all its agencies will plant about 500 seedlings.
Maintenance
Ms Boateng also noted that the planting will not just end there as plans had been put in place to nurture them.
Held in collaboration with the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), trees planted included the tree of life, Leucaena leucocephala, also known as river tamarind and militia trees.
The Managing Director of the GWCL, Dr Clifford Braimah, in a speech read on behalf of the sector minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, explained that tree planting was essential to dealing with the deficit created by deforestation activities in the country.
Security
Relating to the encroachment and water pollution activities in the buffer zone, Dr Braimah mentioned that security personnel had been deployed to the area to put a stop to such activities.
He further mentioned that through the support of the World Bank, the WRC was developing a legislative instrument, the Buffer Zone Regulations to strengthen the regulatory processes of watersheds in the country.
Maintenance culture
The Municipal Chief Executive of the Weija- Gbawe Municipal Assembly, Patrick Kwesi Brako Kumor, advised the public to change their attitude towards trees and develop a maintenance culture.
If that was not done, all tree planting exercises would be in vain as the trees being planted would be cut down as soon as they grew.
Respect
The Communications Manager of the GWCL, Stanley Martey, mentioned that trees were important to the proper maintenance of water bodies in the country.