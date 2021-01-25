Combating crime is a shared responsibility – Deputy Upper East Regional Police Commander

The Deputy Upper East Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Mr Alexander Amenyo,has called on residents of the Region to support the police in combating crime by volunteering information.
He said policing and combating crime is a shared responsibility between the police and the general public because the police relied on intelligence and information from the public on the ground for appropriate action to achieve desired results.
DCOP Amenyo made the call during the flag hoisting of the Regional Police Operational Unit which comprised the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT), the Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) and the Rapid Deployment Force (RDF).
Strategies
The Deputy Regional Police Commander explained that although the police command had developed effective strategies to combat crime in the region including 24-hour foot, vehicular and intelligence patrol, motorbike patrol at the borders and general law enforcement of the law, a stronger police and residents partnership was needed.
“Critical issues facing us as law enforcement agency include influx of illegal immigrants, influx of jihadist, the tendency to import contrabands, drugs and weapons into the country and other challenges unique to our borders, protecting the communities, elections and other forms of public management and safety,” he noted.
The DCOP Amenyo commended the Operational Unit for contributing significantly to reducing crime and violence in the region and encouraged them to continue to work in unison and coordinate their efforts to promote public safety.
He stated that “I am confident that all the officers of these operational conglomerate will continue to serve with courage, integrity and fairness.”
The Regional Police Operational Commander,Deputy Superintendent of Police(DSP),Mr Eric Van-Kofi noted that the three departments including the SWAT, CTU and RDF were trained and had the responsibility to detonate improvised explosives, perform presidential and diplomatic escorts and anti-armed robbery highway operations among others.
He said the Unit had contributed significantly to reducing crime rate in the region especially on the Naaga-Sherigu road, Bolgatanga-Navrongo road and the Tilli Forest area which were noted for armed robbery activities in the region.
“On the recent upsurge of robbery in the Bolgatanga Municipality, the gallant men of the Unit responded by gunning down two notorious armed robbers and the arrest of others who are facing the law,”DSP Van-Kofi added.
Challenges
DSP Van-Kofi explained that despite the important role the unit plays as the life wire of the regional police command, it was confronted with numerous challenges and called for retooling of the unit.
He mentioned deteriorating condition of vehicles, motorbikes and other operational logistics as well as constant transfer of personnel of the Unit without replacement saying when not addressed, it could hamper the effective operation of the Unit.