Collaboration required for Ghana card to function as ATM Card - ACDT

GraphicOnline Feb - 10 - 2025 , 18:01 1 minute read

The Africa Centre for Digital Transformation (ACDT) has called for further collaboration between the National Identification Authority (NIA), the Bank of Ghana, and financial institutions to enable the Ghana Card to function as an ATM card.

In a press statement released today, ACDT highlighted the potential of integrating the Ghana Card into banking and financial transactions, an initiative that began under the previous government. The organization believes this move will enhance financial inclusion, security, and convenience for millions of Ghanaians.

To facilitate this transformation, ACDT outlined key measures, including:

- Seamless Bank Integration: Ensuring all bank accounts are securely linked to the Ghana Card for ATM withdrawals, transfers, and payments.

- Biometric & PIN Authentication: Enhancing security through fingerprint verification and PIN authentication for transactions.

- ATM & POS Upgrades: Encouraging banks and retailers to modernize their systems to support Ghana Card transactions.

- Regulatory & Security Framework: Establishing legal and cybersecurity guidelines to protect users from fraud and unauthorized access.

- Public Awareness Campaigns: Educating citizens on linking their Ghana Cards to their bank accounts and using them safely for transactions.

- ACDT emphasized that the successful implementation of these measures would mark a significant milestone in Ghana’s digital transformation, empowering citizens with seamless financial access.

The organization urged stakeholders to expedite the necessary actions to make this vision a reality.