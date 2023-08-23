Climate resilience project launched in Northern Region

Mohammed Fugu Aug - 23 - 2023 , 06:53

A project aimed at advancing climate resilience in vulnerable farmer communities in northern Ghana through capacity building and advocacy has been launched in Tamale.

The GH¢8,300,000 project seeks to support an inclusive climate adaptation planning process from the community level to the district level, to feed into the national adaptation plan while strengthening the adaptive capacity and resilience of smallholder farmers.

Dubbed: “GoAdapt”, the project is being implemented by a consortium of non-governmental organisations including Changing Lives in Innovative Partnerships (CLIP), YEFL Ghana, Ghana Venskab, a Danish organisation, with funding support from CISU, a German donor agency.

It is a two-and-a-half-year project to be implemented in the Kumbungu, Nanton, Savelugu and Tolon districts in the Northern Region.

The project

Presenting an overview of the project at the launch in Tamale, the Director of CLIP, Lukman Yussif, said the project was targeting young farmers, smallholder farmers, vulnerable farming communities as well as the district assemblies.

Given the growing impact of climate change, he indicated that the project sought to adopt innovative approaches to build the resilience of communities to adapt and respond to the menace.

He said the project was not only an initiative but also a way of fostering the sense of ownership and empowerment among beneficial community members.

Climate resilience

For his part, the Technical Advisor for Youth Advocacy and Gender of YEFL Ghana, Ganiw Alhassan, said the project would be implemented with strategies that included awareness creation, equipping communities to embark on climate change vulnerability analysis, as well as climate resilience approaches to enhance flexibility.

He said GoAdapt was different from other climate resilience projects, as it sought to adopt the bottom down approach in its implementation to achieve best results.

He noted that the capacity of smallholder farmers would be built to enable them to champion their own adaptation processes that would result from adaptation analysis, to help adopt best options.

Mr Alhassan, therefore, advised the beneficiary districts and communities to embrace the project so as to fight climate change and enhance food security.